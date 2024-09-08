A MAN has been found guilty of child rape and sexual assault offences following a trial.
Christopher Pugh, 51, from Ebbw Vale was convicted by a jury of two counts of rape, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and a single count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.
Pugh committed the offences between 2016 and 2019, Newport Crown Court was told by prosecutor Matthew Roberts.
The defendant, of Darby Crescent, is due to be sentenced on November 1.
MORE NEWS: Man exposed himself and told woman: 'You’re beautiful you are'
Pugh was told by the judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, that a prison sentence was inevitable before he was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article