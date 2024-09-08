Christopher Pugh, 51, from Ebbw Vale was convicted by a jury of two counts of rape, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and a single count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Pugh committed the offences between 2016 and 2019, Newport Crown Court was told by prosecutor Matthew Roberts.

The defendant, of Darby Crescent, is due to be sentenced on November 1.

Pugh was told by the judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, that a prison sentence was inevitable before he was remanded in custody.