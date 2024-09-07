On Saturday, September 7, Castell Coch, in Cadw, Newport Civic Centre, Cardiff Castle, and the tunnel linking Broad Street and Hood Road in Barry, as well as Swansea Guildhall and Carmarthen County Hall, will be lit up for World Duchenne Awareness Day.

Newport Civic Centre will be illuminated from Friday night into Saturday morning, while Torfaen and Denbighshire will also be lighting up some of their buildings.

John Griffiths MS, Newport East, has written to every local authority across Wales and Cadw to ask if they will light their buildings red to mark the day.

He said: "I am pleased to see councils in Wales and Cadw supporting World Duchenne Awareness Day.

"Yes, it is a rare condition, but it is one which has a life limiting affect on the individual, but also has a huge impact on the family who support and care for them."

One of those who suffers from the condition is six-year-old Elliot Vers from Glan Llyn in Newport.

Mr Griffiths continued: "I have seen this with my own constituent Elliot and his family.

"There is some encouraging research being done in relation to Duchenne, but we need to bring some of the clinical trials which support this work to Wales.

"This will mean individuals like Elliot can participate in them closer to home. At present, access to this and care is a postcode lottery for too many Welsh families.”