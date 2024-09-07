The officially licensed 65mm Pooh Sticks Commemorative celebrating the game of Poohsticks and comes complete with a definitive history of the game and instructions on how to play.

Just 999 coins have been minted in the collection, making them extremely rare worldwide.

The description for the coin says: “The classic game of Poohsticks is now celebrated on a commemorative Proof.

“Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood lives a very special bear. A bear who has brought magic and laughter into the lives of millions for nearly a century.

“He is, of course, Winnie the Pooh. Now, for the first time, the magic of Winnie the Pooh is brought to life with a brand-new officially licensed Disney Winnie The Pooh Poohsticks commemorative.

“This 65mm commemorative features E.H. Shepard's full-colour artwork that captures the heartwarming image of a young boy playing with his beloved bear friend.”

Rarest 50p coins in circulation the UK?





The rarest is the Kew’s Garden 50p, which was designed to mark the 250th anniversary of the gardens in 2009. Only 210,000 coins were ever minted with this design.

The Kew Gardens 50p sells for £156.25 on average, but one seller received over £700 for one when they sold it on eBay.

The other rarest coins stem predominantly from the 2011 Olympics, with the wrestling, football and judo coins among the most valuable. Only 1.1million of each of these coins were produced.

Flopsy bunny and Peter Rabbit designs which were produced in 2018 are also highly valuable.

These coins - 1.4 million of which were minted - depict the characters from Beatrix Potter’s novels and celebrate the life of the English writer and these sell for around £5.

In 2019, 500 million coins were produced, with three new 50p designs.

These included one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, Paddington Bear at St Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London.

Top 10 most valuable 50p coins, according to Royal Mint

Here is a list of the top 10 most valuable coins, when they were made and how many were minted: