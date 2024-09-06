The crash involved four cars, including a police car, and four men have been taken to hospital.

The collision happened on the morning of Friday, September 6, and closed the road for several hours.

Though there are 'multiple casualties,' none have life threatening injuries.

Emergency services at the scene included the fire service, ambulance service and the police.

Witnesses described the location as being between Aberbeeg roundabout and the turning for Glandwr Industrial Estate, 'right on the bend'.

"We received a report of a road traffic collision in the Glandwr Industrial Estate in Aberbeeg at around 10.35am on Friday 6 September," said a spokesperson for Gwent Police.

"The collision involved four vehicles including a marked police car.

"Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the incident is ongoing.

"Four men have been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."

The road, the A467, remains closed at this time and diversions are in place. You can follow Gwent Police on Facebook for road opening updates.