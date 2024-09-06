National Highways has announced a planned closure of the main bridge, which will be in place tonight until tomorrow morning.
The M4 westbound between junction 21 and 23 on the Prince of Wales bridge including the junction 22 entry slip road will be closed.
The M4 eastbound between junction 23 and junction 22 on the bridge will also be closed overnight.
The closure will be in place from 8.30pm and 6am the following morning for carriageway renewal work.
A diversion is in place via the M48 westbound.
For M49 northbound traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound.
Planned closures scheduled tonight on the #2SevernBridges.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) September 6, 2024
20:30-06:00#M4 westbound J21 - J23 #PrinceOfWales Bridge#M4 eastbound J23 - J22 #PrinceOfWales Bridge
More information on all closures nationally here: https://t.co/PVjpRg6EhD#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/jqLUbb8gBc
