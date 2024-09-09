JOSHUA HAYCOCK, 26, of Maes Y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GARETH WILLIAMS, 66, of Cambrian Drive, Marshfield, Newport must pay £2,674 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JACOB MOSELEY, 23, of Heathfield Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Abergavenny on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

FRANCESCA LOUISE WEST, 35, of Clos Trehelyg, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,046 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on February 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARAN ROWLANDS, 21, of John Street, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Station Avenue on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADAM LEWIS, 35, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Merthyr Road on February 18.

CARLY DAVIES, 42, of Graig Park Hill, Newport must pay £186.67 in a fine, costs and vehicle excise back duty for keeping an unlicensed vehicle on Summerhill Avenue on December 20, 2023.

JAMIE SMITH, 35, of Main Road, Clydach, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SHARON MICHELLE LLOYD, 54, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

OLADAPO IDOWU, 61, of Moorland Gardens, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Nash Road on February 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.