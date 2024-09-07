This is the third year that the event has been held in the city and showcases a range of different activities for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to enjoy.

Drag Queen Fifi Fierce on the mainstage (Image: NQ)

The event kicked off with a traditional Pride parade. The parade which lasted an hour took off from John Frost Square, went up to Commercial Street, then Bridge Street, and finally into the High Street.

It was led by a crew of drummers playing samba music throughout. In the spirit of the festival, there were many different types of flags and colourful outfits which were showcased whilst on the move.

Enjoying the day (Image: NQ)

Having completed the parade attendees had the option of enjoying the events main stage situated on High Street and a second stage located on Bridge Street that kept the party going into the evening.

Welsh LGBTQ+ Costume (Image: NQ)

Both stages hosted a variety of different musicians, and entertainers. This of course included a number of different drag queens.

There was Fifi Fierce and Suedecreme both from Newport -a drag mother and drag daughter duo.

Kiki Babs a neurodivergent queen from Llandudno, and the amazing runner up who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 Tayce, also from Newport, and who was the headlining act of the event.

Drag Queen Fifi Fierce on the mainstage (Image: NQ)

Alongside this jamboree there was a marketplace inside the Corn Exchange chocked to the brim with different stalls designed to support LGBTQ+ Individuals.

Andrew Mudd, 31, chair of Pride in the Port said: “We are hosting one of the most diverse Pride’s in the UK, we are so pleased to have people of colour, people from different socio-economic backgrounds, and people of different ages.”

“We are trying to show off what Newport has to offer the world.

"Newport is unique, we have been overlooked for many years.”