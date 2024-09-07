‘Rainfall amounts will vary considerably within the warning area, with some places seeing less that 10mm of rainfall while others see 40-60mm of rain over the weekend.

Yellow Weather Warning (Image: NQ)

Some isolated areas, most likely in the southern half of the warning area could see as much as 80-100mm of rain by the end of Sunday, which coming on the back of the already wet conditions, could result in greater impacts than would usually be expected at this time of year here.’

This will come in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms which are expected to arrive in the southeast on Saturday evening and develop into a more organised band of rain across central and western areas into Sunday.

This weather may cause flooding and disruption in parts of Wales.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained: “Further spells of rain are likely to affect southern Britain this weekend, generating some localised impacts on Saturday night and Sunday. We currently have a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and there’s potential for further updates over the weekend.”