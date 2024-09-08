Blackwood Miners Institute (Image: NQ)

If the plans are approved, the council will remove the funding for the venue in December as part of its ‘mothballing’ process meaning community groups will have very limited time to find alternative venues to continue running their classes and clubs.

Images of the March from Unison (Image: Unision)

A march led by concerned residents and councillors against this ‘mothballing’ decision took place earlier yesterday afternoon on Saturday, September 7.

The March started outside Blackwood Library, then moved High Street, and finally ended in Dragon Square opposite the Blackwood Miners Institute.

It was estimated that around 400 people attended.

Blackwood deputy mayor Councillor George Etheridge expressed thanks to everyone who attended the March. He said: "Thank you to everybody that came to support today, I was overwhelmed to see the amount of supporters that we had today.”

“It shows great community spirit.”

"I’d like to thank The Blackwood County Councillors the Yns Du County Councillors, Blackwood Town Council, Unison, and local members of the Senedd and Plaid Cymru, Delyth Jewell and Peredur Owen Griffiths.”

Blackwood Miners Institute is not the only organisation threatened by this.

The council also proposes to axe its direct food delivery service for the elderly and disabled ‘Meals on Wheels’ alongside community cornerstone Llancaiach Fawr.

Llancaiach Fawr Manor, a manor house which has been restored and furnished to imitate life in the 17th century will also lose its funding of an annual subsidy of £485,000 if the council gets its way.

Councillor Etheridge reminds locals that the petition against the cutting of funds is not yet closed and there is still time to have your say.

Manic Street Preachers' star Nicky Wire has called for the "magical" venue which played host to the band to be saved, the BBC reported.

Blackwood Miners' Institute in the band's hometown has also hosted stellar music acts that include the Stereophonics, Black Sabbath and Coldplay.

"I was pleased having approached the Manics that they have given their full support, Councillor Etheridge told the Argus.