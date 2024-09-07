GWENT Police seized an illegal e-bike last night in a Gwent town.

Officers caught a rider in Caldicot.

On their X account, Monmouthshire Officers wrote: “Did you know?

“High powered electric bikes are required to have road tax and insurance to be used in a public place.

“The rider must also register the bike and have a valid driving license.

“Another bike was seized in Caldicot last night for no licence and no insurance.”