THE MET Office has extended its yellow weather warning for rain into Sunday until 6pm.
There is a chance that in some areas heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption.
If you have plans today take a look at our hourly forecast for Newport on Sunday, September 8.
10am
17 degrees Celsius
90% chance of rain
11am
17 degrees Celsius
87% chance of rain
Noon
17 degrees Celsius
74% chance of rain
1pm
18 degrees Celsius
76% chance of rain with thunder and lightning
2pm
18 degrees Celsius
73% chance of rain
3pm
18 degrees Celsius
67% chance of rain
4pm
18 degrees Celsius
46% chance of rain with thunder and lightning
5pm
18 degrees Celsius
38% chance of rain with thunder and lightning
6pm
18 degrees Celsius
63% chance of rain with thunder and lightning
7pm
17 degrees Celsius
70% chance of rain with thunder and lightning
8pm
17 degrees Celsius
65% chance of rain
9pm
17 degrees Celsius
58% chance of rain
10pm
17 degrees Celsius
58% chance of rain
What should you expect?
-
There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.
-
There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.
-
There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.
-
There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
-
There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
-
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
How serious is a yellow weather warning?
A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.
How can you drive safely in dangerous conditions?
-
Leave extra time
-
Check for weather updates
-
Drive to the conditions of the road
-
Pay attention to signs on the road
How do the weather warning colours work?
A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.
An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.
A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here