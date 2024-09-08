THE MET Office has extended its yellow weather warning for rain into Sunday until 6pm. 

There is a chance that in some areas heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption. 

If you have plans today take a look at our hourly forecast for Newport on Sunday, September 8.  

10am 

17 degrees Celsius  

90% chance of rain 

11am 

17 degrees Celsius 

87% chance of rain  

Noon 

17 degrees Celsius 

74% chance of rain  

1pm  

18 degrees Celsius 

76% chance of rain with thunder and lightning 

2pm  

18 degrees Celsius  

73% chance of rain  

3pm  

18 degrees Celsius 

67% chance of rain  

4pm  

18 degrees Celsius 

46% chance of rain with thunder and lightning 

5pm  

18 degrees Celsius 

38% chance of rain with thunder and lightning  

6pm  

18 degrees Celsius 

63% chance of rain with thunder and lightning 

7pm  

17 degrees Celsius 

70% chance of rain with thunder and lightning  

8pm  

17 degrees Celsius  

65% chance of rain 

9pm  

17 degrees Celsius 

58% chance of rain  

10pm  

17 degrees Celsius 

58% chance of rain  

What should you expect?

  • There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding. 

  • There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes. 

  • There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

  • There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly. 

  • There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. 

  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How serious is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.  

How can you drive safely in dangerous conditions?

  • Leave extra time  

  • Check for weather updates  

  • Drive to the conditions of the road  

  • Pay attention to signs on the road 

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.