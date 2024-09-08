There is a chance that in some areas heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption.

If you have plans today take a look at our hourly forecast for Newport on Sunday, September 8.

10am

17 degrees Celsius

90% chance of rain

11am

17 degrees Celsius

87% chance of rain

Noon

17 degrees Celsius

74% chance of rain

1pm

18 degrees Celsius

76% chance of rain with thunder and lightning

2pm

18 degrees Celsius

73% chance of rain

3pm

18 degrees Celsius

67% chance of rain

4pm

18 degrees Celsius

46% chance of rain with thunder and lightning

5pm

18 degrees Celsius

38% chance of rain with thunder and lightning

6pm

18 degrees Celsius

63% chance of rain with thunder and lightning

7pm

17 degrees Celsius

70% chance of rain with thunder and lightning

8pm

17 degrees Celsius

65% chance of rain

9pm

17 degrees Celsius

58% chance of rain

10pm

17 degrees Celsius

58% chance of rain

What should you expect?





There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How serious is a yellow weather warning?





A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

How can you drive safely in dangerous conditions?





Leave extra time

Check for weather updates

Drive to the conditions of the road

Pay attention to signs on the road

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.