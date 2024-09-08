If you’ve walked down Bridge Street you may have seen the building with scaffolding being painted.

The building on the corner of High Street and Skinner Street will be the new home for the Optic Shop.

The inside of The Optic Shop at its old location (Image: Newsquest)

The Optic Shop supplies designer frames and sunglasses and provides eye and contact lens checks.

It has been located at 27a High St in Newport for years, but is now set to move to a new home in the next few weeks.

Where is the new location?





The new location is only a short walk from the old one but is at the corner of the High Street and Skinner Street.

Keith Harris, owner of The Optic Shop said: “It is the building I wanted 20 years ago but it was very expensive. The position is fabulous."

The distance from the old location to the new location (Image: Google)

The owner was offered the chance to move to the new building as Newport City Homes had to renovate buildings on his street.

The new location has previously been home to several businesses including Meridian Business Support and Principality Building Society.

When will it open at the new location?





The Optic Shop plans to open within two or three weeks, but an official opening date will be announced soon.

The inside through the window and the paint work being done on the outside of the building. (Image: Newsquest)

What are The Optic Shop's opening hours?





Monday - 9am till 5pm

Tuesday - 9am till 5pm

Wednesday - 9am till 5pm

Thursday - 9am till 5pm

Friday - 9am till 5pm

Saturday - 9am till 5pm

Sunday - closed