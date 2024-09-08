A MAN has been charged with inflicting a serious assault on another man.

Jake Flicker, 24, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the Bedwas area of Caerphilly on April 8.

The defendant appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

Flicker, of Golwg Yr Eglwys, Bedwas did not enter a plea.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before the crown court on October 3.