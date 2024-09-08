A MAN has been charged with inflicting a serious assault on another man.
Jake Flicker, 24, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the Bedwas area of Caerphilly on April 8.
The defendant appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
Flicker, of Golwg Yr Eglwys, Bedwas did not enter a plea.
He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before the crown court on October 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article