A NEW dog groomer, Reeve's Dog Grooming, opening in Brynmawr today, September 9, is taking bookings.
This valleys town has seen a lot of recent closures in recent times, but this business is opening in the heart of the town.
The owner of Reeve's Dog Grooming, Nicola Jones said in a Facebook post:
"Coming Soon! I cannot wait to start by new adventure, Reeve’s Dog Grooming Salon opening in Brynmawr!”
The business is named after the owners daughter 'Miss Reeve', Nicola told the Argus.
Where will Reeve's Dog Grooming be?
It can be found at 48 Worcester Street, Brynmawr, NP23 4JP.
It is a four-minute walk from the nearby Market Hall Cinema.
Is there parking nearby?
Yes, there are several free parking options for customer.
These include the following:
-
Worcester Street - two-minute walk to the destination.
-
Somerset Street - 24 spaces, four-minute walk to the destination.
-
Market Square - 32 spaces, five-minute walk to the destination.
-
Greenland Road - 10 spaces, 10-minute walk to the destination.
-
Blewitt Square - 13 spaces, one-minute walk to the destination
-
Blaen-Afon Road - 56 spaces, eight-minute walk to the destination.
-
Lakeside Retail Park - 480 spaces, 11-minute walk to the destination.
The full details of parking options are available on the Parkopedia website here.
What does it look like inside?
The shop is all ready for its official opening on Monday, September.
The shiny equipment has all been set up ready for dogs to walk through the door.
The building has been transformed into the dog groomers following renovation work.
How can you make a booking?
You can book by calling 07423052042 or messaging on their Facebook page here.
