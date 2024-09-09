Durban's Shoes, a repairs, sales and accessories shop is shutting.

The news comes not long after Brynmawr DIY announced it will be closing at the end of October.

In a post on Facebook, the business said: “As some of you may have heard we are closing the shop at the end of this month.

"The business has been in Brynmawr for 45 years.

"My great-great-grandfather worked as a boot maker in the shop next to our current shop in 1850 so we have been around for a while.

“We will be repairing shoes until the end of September when the machinery will be sold. We will continue key-cutting for a little longer as we clear the shop.

“All stock will be on sale until everything has gone. Thanks to all our customers over the years.”

The post received lots of comments from people in the community expressing their sadness to hear the news.

Vanessa Cable said: “This is sad to hear, I worked on a Saturday for my uncle Ithyl and Brent when they first opened on the market square as B n D shoe repairs.

“I was 16 at the time, I have fond memories as my mother had the shop next door, and every Saturday she would treat us to lunch in the Gwesty.”

Cheryl Coughlin said: “Another family business!! We were always proud to have independent shops on our Main St. sorry to see another go, good luck to you all.”

David Purse added: “So sad to hear this news. Loss of another great establishment in Brynmawr.

"All the very best to the family in the future and thank you for your service over the years, you will be missed.”

Kathryn Gunter said: “Wishing you well for the future, thanks for all your support to the town over the years.”

Paul Allison, at Pa’s Taxis said: “Sad news to see another shop closing in our town but wish your family all the best for the future and thank you for your support in the past all the best from all of us at Pa's Taxi's.”

Julie Parry-Bishop said: “Another very sad announcement for the town, and just like the DIY shop you too will all be sadly missed. Best wishes to you all.”