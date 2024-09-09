The area is between Devon Place and the Crindau Pill cycle route (National Cycle Route 88) to the north of Newport railway station.

The route connects from Newport Railway Station to the Crindau Pill recreational path via the following streets:

Devon Place

Mill Street

Queen’s Hill

Barrack Hill

Dos Road

In a post on Facebook, Newport City Council said: “We would like your views on improving walking, cycling, and wheeling between Devon Place and the Crindau Pill cycle route (National Cycle Route 88) to the north of Newport railway station.

“The area is a key part of Newport’s active travel network and its proximity to the railway station and city centre makes it a focal point for active travel."

How can you have your say?





The consultation will be open until Friday September 27, 2024 and you can fill out their survey here.

If you'd like to share your views inn person a drop-in session is being held at Newport Pantomime Hall on Queen’s Hill Crescent between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday September 17.

In relation to the consultation, Newport City Council say online: "Think about the local journeys you make and tell us where the problem areas are. On the school run, is there a junction which is really difficult to cross as a pedestrian and so you avoid it?

"Do you know where a dropped kerb is needed on your way to work, or where there's a missing section of cycle route which would mean you would use your bike more?"

What will happen following the consultation?





All of the feedback received from this consultation will be carefully analysed and considered as we produce the next edition of the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) for Newport.

The ATNM is their blueprint for walking and cycling - it shows you where walking and cycling routes already exist, but also where upgrades or brand new routes are planned.

The map captures their 15 year plan for infrastructure improvements so its really important it reflects what local people think are the priorities.