NEWPORT celebrated its Pride in the Port 2024 festival this weekend.
This is the third year that the event has been held in the city and showcases a range of different activities for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to enjoy.
These stunning pictures taken by Malgorzata Szydlik show people enjoying themselves at the parade through the city centre yesterday on Saturday, September 7.
