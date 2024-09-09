Police officers have praised the organisers of a fishing competition at the Gwent Levels for not littering. 

Gwent Police patrolled the Gwent Levels today following community concerns.  

The officers met organizers of Newport and District Sea Anglers who were hosting a fishing competition to aid the Stroke Association.  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police Rural Crime Team said: “#OpSeabird patrols on the #GwentLevels today following community concerns. 

“Met organisers of #Newport and District #SeaAnglers, hosting a #Fishing competition in aid of the Stroke Association. 

“(It was) great to see them operating a strict no littering, no fires policy among participants.”