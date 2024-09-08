POLICE are appealing for information to find a 23-year-old woman from Wattsville, Caerphilly who has been reported as missing.
Isabelle Visconti was last seen in Islwyn Road, Wattsville at around 7pm this evening on Sunday, September 8 and was heading in the direction of Risca.
She was last seen wearing an army print/camouflage print jacket, a dark-coloured skirt or shorts and Dr Martens boots.
Isabelle is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400301112.
“Isabelle is also urged to get in touch with us.”
