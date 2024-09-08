Isabelle Visconti was last seen in Islwyn Road, Wattsville at around 7pm this evening on Sunday, September 8 and was heading in the direction of Risca.

She was last seen wearing an army print/camouflage print jacket, a dark-coloured skirt or shorts and Dr Martens boots.

(Image: Gwent Police have released a CCTV image of a sighting of Isabelle)

Isabelle is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

MORE NEWS: Tattooed drug dealer caught with £1,520 in his North Face jacket

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400301112.

“Isabelle is also urged to get in touch with us.”