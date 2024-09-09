South Wales Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 18-year-old from Barry reported missing.

Frederick Mabbutt, 18, was last seen at his home address at 1.45am on September 8, 2024. 

If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400300623.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chatonline or by calling 101. 