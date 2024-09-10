These applications include works to trees, signage for a petrol station, new extensions and much more.

Here are all the decisions made by the council between August 29 and September 4.

Tree removal

The council has approved an application to remove a copper beech, conifer, flowering cherry, and smaller shrubs at 2 Orchard Close, Abergavenny, within a conservation area.

Alterations and amendments

The council approved alterations and amendments to The Coach House, Pant Y Goitre House, Llanvair Grange Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin.

The approval comes with conditions such as work to start within five years and the council's approval for any changes before they take place.

Cladding removal

Approval has been granted for the removal of softwood cladding and its replacement with high-performance glazing at Grange Court, Trellech Grange, Llanishen, Chepstow.

The work must begin within five years of the approval and align with the approved documents. Planting for biodiversity must also be put in place before the development is brought into beneficial use.

External seating

Approval has been provided for improved external seating and front enhancements at The Alfred Russel Wallace, 53 Bridge Street, Usk. This includes hanging baskets, window planters and a wall lantern.

The changes must be made within five years according to approved documents.

Additional living accommodation

Approval has been granted to convert a barn into an additional living space at The Tynings, New House Farm, Cwmhir Road, Glascoed.

The work must begin within five years and follow the approved plans, including the inclusion of biodiversity features. No alterations or enlargements are allowed unless they have already been approved.

Tree felling

An application for felling trees at an area related to Coed Y Prior, White Hall To The Cwm, Llantrisant, has been refused.

There was a tree preservation order in place and the application related to beech, larch, ash, mixed broadleaves and cherry trees.

Side extension

Approval has been provided for a two-storey side extension at 54 St Kingsmark Avenue, Chepstow.

The work must begin within five years of the approval date and align with approved plans. Specific biodiversity enhancement measures must be put in place before the development is put into beneficial use.

Acacia tree felling

An application to fell an acacia tree at Florentia House, 29 Mount Way, Chepstow due to concerns about its health and danger to the public has been granted. The tree seemed to be hollow in the centre and there is external fungi growing as well as a danger of tree limbs falling onto the road.

Tree pruning

A decision has been reached to permit the pruning of an overhanging Heyland Cypress tree at 3-4 Hardwick Terrace, Chepstow.

Single storey extension

Approval for a single-storey extension at 2 The Gardens, Monmouth has been granted on the condition that the work begins within five years and follows approved plans. There are also ecological enhancements that must be put in place.

Tree works

Application for working on five trees at 67 Hereford Road, Monmouth has been approved due to concerns about the health and location of such trees, including the movement of main walls due to the tree roots.

Remove a tree

The application to remove a 20ft Bay Tree at 35 Whitecross Street, Monmouth because of its potential danger to nearby structures and light blockage has been approved.

New signs on forecourt

Approval has been given for new signage at Larkfield Petrol Filling Station, Newport Road, Chepstow. This includes forecourt canopy fascia, 5.5m high price identity sign and illuminated 'blade' signs.

The consent comes with strict guidelines on safety, maintenance, and property rights.

It also includes conditions on illumination timings and the brightness levels of the signs.