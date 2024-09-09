The Leader reported last week on the sentencing of 21-year-old Brandon Morris, of Kingsway in Chester, for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He'd delivered a single punch to a man Ryan Lancelotte - with the victim falling and striking the ground with his head.

The victim was left with numerous subsequent health concerns, including: persistent buzzing in his ear, personality changes, mental health difficulties and memory problems, as well as pain in his head.

Judge Timothy Petts told the defendant the courts dealt with cases where "exactly the same circumstances lead to a manslaughter charge" every year.

The Judge's warning has since been reiterated by Maxine Thompson-Curl, founder and CEO of the national charity One Punch UK, who lost her son Kristian in July 2011 after he was punched nine months earlier.

On a night out with friends in County Durham in September 2010, Kristian was approached by a stranger looking for a cigarette - who then punched him and caused him to sustain a catastrophic brain injury.

Following the sentencing of Morris, she told the Leader: "Kristian did initially recover, but he was a different person.

"His personality changed and he had mental health problems. That's an extremely hard thing for the victim, but also for the family and friends around them who don't know how to treat the person.

"It's a slow process and it will be very early days for this lad (Mr Lancelotte)."

Ms Thompson-Curl encouraged Mr Lancelotte and his family to reach out to One Punch UK for support and advice, if and when they need it.

She has also warned those who go on nights out: "Just think about the absolute devastation that one punch can cause.

"People really need to be aware of and think about how much alcohol they are taking on board as well.

"Be aware of your limits and keep yourself and others safe."

