Titled 'Murder on Prescription', the series follows the case in Wisbech as the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit hunt for the murderer of Eliza Bibby.

Keeping with the show's traditional format, the new special of 24 Hours in Police Custody will air over two nights.

Starting on Monday, September 9 at 9pm, the second and last episode will air the following night at the same time on Tuesday, September 10 on Channel 4.

What happened to Eliza Bibby - the new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody

Eliza was found in a pool of her own blood in her own home by a friend on January 10 2023.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit opened the case, which began with a network of drug activity in the area that helped find some suspects.

While none of the suspects were charged due to a lack of hard evidence, it did lead the team to their next search.

Following a post-mortem, police discovered that Eliza had three stab wounds and a deep stab wound to her neck.

It was later discovered that Eliza had "effectively ran a drug store" from her home, reports the BBC.

New evidence allowed the Major Crime Unit to discover a man had been seen leaving Eliza's home, Jamie Boughen.

Video evidence saw Jamie leave Eliza's home on January 9 and return to his home later that night putting bleach and water into a bucket and entering a utility room.

Following further evidence it was found that Jamie had visited Eliza's home where she sold him prescription and controlled drugs.

Detectives were later able to find the murder weapon on a nearby garage roof and charged Jamie with Eliza's murder.

In October 2023 Jamie was sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years before he will be considered for parole.

24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on Prescription preview reads: "The local rumour mill came up with the name of a possible suspect, but a discovery was going to challenge everything the police thought they knew."