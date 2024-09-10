The Newport Canal Clean-Up and Litter Picking Group has donated half of the raised amount to the Turner's Syndrome Support Society.

The cause has a particularly personal connection for charity supporters Darren Rice, his partner Gillian Amos and their daughter Kelly Horton, who along with Kelly's husband Clinton have begun raising awareness for the cause as their daughter Kara Jay was diagnosed with the syndrome.

The other half of the funds raised have been shared amongst numerous community causes, with each donation documented on Facebook.

Beneficiaries include schools Malpas Park Primary School, Malpas Court Primary School, Malpas Church Primary School, Millbrook Primary School, Llanwern High School’s ASD Base Unit, Always Primary School’s LRB Class, Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael and community organisations like Friends of Monnow Primary School, Stroke Association, St John Ambulance, Dementia Café in St Mary’s Church, Newport City Dogs Kennel, GLD School of Dance, Y Syfil and St David’s Hospice, Dementia Café in St Mary’s Church, Sparkle Appeal, Willow Tree Nursery, All Creatures Great and Small and Fourteen Locks.