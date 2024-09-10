PCC Jane Mudd voiced her gratitude on Monday (September 9), a day dedicated to honouring nearly two million people across the NHS, police, fire, ambulance, and search and rescue services who dedicate their lives to keeping the population safe and secure.

Ms Mudd said: "Today we say thank you to the emergency service workers and volunteers across Gwent who have dedicated themselves to saving lives and keeping people safe.

"Our emergency service workers are real people, who do their job because they want to do the best for their communities.

"Whether they are working in the police, fire, health or search and rescue they are regularly putting themselves in danger.

"Every day they must face situations that most of us will never have to experience in our lifetimes and we must never forget this."

Ms Mudd added: "So I would like to say thank you, to all emergency service workers in Gwent, on behalf of myself but also the people of Gwent that I represent, for everything you do every day to keep us and our communities safe."