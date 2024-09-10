Chris Neath, 40, of Pontypool said: “I rarely go into town. There isn’t much to do, it's a bit run down.

“To socialize I go down into New Inn to the social club, Green Lawn to catch up with my mates.”

However, another resident told the Argus they do find places to socialize nearby in the New Inn area.

Paul Morgan, 44, who has lived in New Inn for the past two years said: “I go to The Teazer Inn, I just walk to it.”

Karli Jones, 43 (on the right) and her daughter Connie Nightingale, 16 (on the left) (Image: Newsquest)

At the platform in Pontypool and New Inn station, Karli Jones, 43, was with her family waiting for the train to Cardiff to arrive.

The family were heading into the capital to celebrate their daughter, Ellie Nightingale’s 21st Birthday.

“We normally have to go to Cwmbran or Abergavenny – we usually go to Cwmbran.”

Mark Hutchings on the platform at Pontypool and New Inn train station (Image: Newsquest)

Mark Hutchings, of Cardiff, previously told the Argus: “I come up here each week to see my mother occasionally. I take her out, but there are few places to go.

“I am trying to find a café to take her to. It is a struggle. It has been a long decline. When I was young, it was dying then.

“There is Ragamuffins, but other than that at the market there’s not much there. It is pretty much empty.

“It has been happening since I was growing up in Pontypool, but it seems to be getting worse. I have two nieces running businesses in the town centre.

“People need a reason to go there. I look at the old buildings. It could be a proper nice place. It just hasn’t been developed.”

Kathleen Adkins sat outside of a shop in Pontypool on a bench (Image: Newsquest)

The disappointment of having less places to go in Pontypool has previously been expressed by other locals.

Anshea, of Pontypool said: “I used to go to a cafe on this street, but now it has closed. I used to meet with a friend there."

Kathleen Adkins, 72, said: “There is the Tesco Café but people without cars can’t always get up there. It is a shame mind.”