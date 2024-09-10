The applications were submitted between August 29 and September 4.

First Floor Extension

A proposal for a first floor extension above an existing annex/garage adjoining a house has been submitted. The extension is proposed to replace a converted loft space.

The scheme includes internal adaptations at the Cedars and the addition of a new garage.

This property is located at 27A Avenue Road, Abergavenny.

Oil Tank

Plans for a new oil tank to service accommodation at the Coach House have been put forward.

The oil tank is linked to Kilgeddin House, and it is situated at The Coach House, Pant Y Goitre House, Llanvair Grange Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin.

Demolition of Bungalow

There's also a proposal for the demolition of an existing bungalow at Ty Twt to be replaced with a new two-storey, four-bedroom sustainable home.

The application relates to a total area of 902.6 square metres and includes drainage and landscaping. The replacement building will be made of light rustic facing brick walls, grey slate roof and beige-grey composite/aluminium windows.

This is located at Back Road, Catbrook.

Rear and Side Extension

A two-storey rear and side extension application has been submitted for 2 Bryn Y Nant Cottages on Nant-y-derry Road in Nantyderry, Goytre.

The proposal involves demolishing structures and altering the roof of this semi-detached property without affecting any trees or hedgerows.

Shop Entrance Changes

Plans have been submitted for a new shop entrance to replace existing timber doors at a Grade II listed building located at 10 Twyn Square, Usk.

The proposed replacement screen will be made to measure and constructed and painted to preserve the period character. It will be made from hardwood timber using traditional carpentry and joinery techniques with traditional mortice and tenon joints and set back from the external face of the wall.

Carport

An application has been submitted for a new carport and the conversion of a Dutch Storage Barn at Cefn Coed Farm, located in Nannys Lane, Kingcoed.

The carport - which was built on the property between August 4, 2023, and January 8, 2024 - includes an oak frame and cladding with a natural slate roof. It is a three-bay, singe storey carport.

Proposed Alterations and Extensions

At Springfield, on Wainfield Lane, Gwehelog, there is a proposal for alterations and extensions to the existing detached dwelling, which includes a major roof redesign. The planning for the alterations and extensions had already been approved, but the plans for the roof have been redesigned and this is what the application relates to.

New garage

Plans for a new double garage with office space have been submitted for 10 Maes Y Llarwydd, Abergavenny.

The garage will be constructed without disturbing any of the existing boundaries. It will be built near to the existing property, which is main laid to lawn and patio.

Four-bedroomed home

An application for a new detached, four-bedroomed dwelling at 116 Hereford Road, Monmouth has been submitted.

This sustainable home will be built within the current property's garden, to the south of the existing property. The walls will be finished in render and timber and natural slate tiles will be used. There will be composite windows and doors - both aluminium clad timber - and a gravel drive and low-level lighting.

Single storey-extension

A proposal for a single-storey extension to the rear of 33 Gwyndy Road, Undy has been submitted.

The application indicates that the proposed works fall within homeowners' permitted development rights.