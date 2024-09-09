Jack Heard, 26, was subject to a suspended sentence order for attempted burglary when he was spotted driving an Audi A3 car while disqualified in Cwmbran.

The defendant then led the police on a “prolonged and persistent” pursuit through the town late on the night of Friday, August 9.

Heard sped at 50mph in a 20mph zone and drove on the wrong side of the road and through a public footpath.

When he eventually crashed near Bevans Lane, he tried to hide, prosecutor Harriet Ealdon said.

After his arrest, he tried to blame his brother for the driving.

There had been passengers in the car and the police helicopter was scrambled to help units on the ground catch the defendant.

Miss Ealdon told Newport Crown Court that the motorist Heard had hit suffered whiplash injuries.

In an impact statement the victim, a deliver driver, revealed that he suffers flashbacks as a result of the crash and has lost out on earnings.

The defendant, of The Crescent, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has 19 previous convictions for 33 offences.

These include theft, public disorder and driving offences.

Matthew Roberts representing him said: “He has expressed his remorse through his guilty plea.

“The defendant showed a lack of maturity. This was extremely foolish and stupid.

“He needs to grow up. He’s a father.

“There is hope for the future.”

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Heard: “You were seen driving through a park or public place along a footpath for a prolonged period, even driving through a pedestrian subway.

“Your actions resulted in a collision with an innocent third party, causing damage and personal injury.

“Even after all of that, you sought to tell police officers that someone else was driving.”

The defendant was jailed for 16 months for the driving offence.

Judge Porter-Bryant activated six months of the suspended sentence order to run consecutively.

That meant that Heard was sent to prison for 22 months.

He was banned from driving for 41 months and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge following his release.