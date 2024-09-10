The applications decided upon - four approved and one refused - were made between September 2 and September 8.

Removal of air conditioning units and construction of 2 smoke extract outlets on roof

The application for the removal of air conditioning units and the construction of two smoke extract outlets on the roof at 17 - 23 Gwent Square, Cwmbran was approved.

Work must begin within five years of the approval date and must be carried out in line with the approved documents.

Crucially, the notice makes clear that it does not confer any right to damage or destroy any bat roost or disturb bats.

Anyone suspecting bats might roost in the vicinity of the work should seek advice from Natural Resources Wales or an ecological consultant before starting.

If bats are discovered during the work, work must immediately cease and Natural Resources Wales must be contacted for advice before continuing.

Removal of existing hedge with proposed new boundary wall and pedestrian access to front elevation

The application for the removal of an existing hedge and the installation of a new boundary wall and pedestrian access to the front elevation at 3 Lowlands Crescent, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was approved.

Approval is subject to conditions requiring the start of the work within five years of the approval date, adherence to the approved plans, and that a sample brick and metal railing colour are approved by the council in writing.

The property must also put in place the approved biodiversity enhancements.

Floodlights to be used three evenings per week

The variation to planning condition 23/P/0367/FUL has been approved, which will allow Cwmbran Celtic Football Club to use floodlights on three evenings per week.

However, there are stipulations that floodlights must not be operational between April and October and that biodiversity enhancements must be put in place as outlined in the application.

Single-storey extension

The application for a single-storey extension at 45 Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, was refused.

The council cited the prominent siting, scale and design of the proposed extension as the primary reasons for the refusal, stating it would create a 'dominant and unsympathetic' addition to the main property.

This was deemed to have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the existing property and the surrounding area.

Two-storey extension

A two-storey side extension at 33 Phillips Street, Blaenavon received approval.

Conditions state the development must start within five years of approval and must strictly follow the approved plans.

The extension is expected to incorporate ecological enhancements before occupation, and the materials used in the extension must match the main property.

Additionally, surface water from increased roof area and other permeable surfaces must not drain into public sewerage systems.