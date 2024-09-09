The centre, described as “state of the art”, would have provided a range of “specialised” beauty and aesthetic treatments.

Medical services such as blood-taking, vitamin injections and monthly dermatologist visits would also have been hosted at the centre.

The plans were met with resistance from some neighbouring residents, however, who claimed the site was “unsuitable” for the facility.

The health centre was earmarked for Ridgeway Hill, described as “largely residential” by ward councillor Pat Drewett, who claimed the project would “noticeably change the character of the area”.

Planning agent Spence Gadsby suggested previously the new health centre would be in keeping with the design of nearby homes, and would be a “sustainable and aesthetically pleasing” building that will “serve the local community”.

Newport City Council records show the application for the new health centre has been withdrawn.