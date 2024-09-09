POLICE are hunting a wanted man who has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions

Daniel Drew, 24, formerly of Newport, was locked up for nine years in 2019 for stabbing his victim outside the Tesco supermarket in Pontypool.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “He was released from prison in May but due to the fact he’s breached his licence conditions has now been recalled.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please make a report on our website, call 101 quoting log 2400243962, or direct message us on Facebook or X.”