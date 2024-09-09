POLICE are hunting a wanted man who has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions
Daniel Drew, 24, formerly of Newport, was locked up for nine years in 2019 for stabbing his victim outside the Tesco supermarket in Pontypool.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “He was released from prison in May but due to the fact he’s breached his licence conditions has now been recalled.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please make a report on our website, call 101 quoting log 2400243962, or direct message us on Facebook or X.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article