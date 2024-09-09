Daniel Drew, 24, formerly of Newport, was locked up for nine years in 2019 for stabbing his victim outside the Tesco supermarket in Pontypool.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “He was released from prison in May but due to the fact he’s breached his licence conditions has now been recalled.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please make a report on our website, call 101 quoting log 2400243962, or direct message us on Facebook or X.”