At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, September 5 councillors looked at a planning application to turn the former Methodist church on Powell Street into a two-storey martial arts studio with a boxing ring, changing room, reception/waiting room to the ground floor and a Thai boxing ring to the existing first floor.

A mezzanine floor would be inserted to the north of the building to provide a gym and manager's office.

They scheme also proposed turning the church vestry on the side of the church into a two bedroom home.

The building has been empty since 2022 when Abertillery Methodist Church merged with Blaenau Gwent Hills and Vales Methodist Church.

Despite issues with the number of car parking spaces to go with the development, planning officer Joanne Clare advised councillors to approve the scheme.

Former Muay Thai boxing Welsh champion Stephen Giffard who has recently been the national head coach explained to councillors why Celtic Pride Martial Arts Academy hoped the plan would be approved.

Mr Giffard said: “I’m the co-owner of Celtic Pride Martial Arts Academy which has been successfully running in Abertillery since 2007.

“Our premises on Somerset Street has served us well but we have now outgrown the building and have a fantastic opportunity to move to the disused church on Powell Street.”

Mr Giffard added that he had lived on Powell Street for the last 20 years and all his neighbours support the application.

Mr Giffard said: “This is the perfect location and allows us to grow and develop the academy while staying in the town centre.

“If we’re not able to move to this building I’m genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of members and the town, should we be required to move further afield.”

Abertillery and Six Bells councillor, Julie Holt of the opposition Independent group supported the application and spoke glowingly of the academy’s “amazing achievements.”

Cllr Holt said: “The club is really well thought of in our area.

“You know the issues we have with anti-social behaviour.

“We should not be standing in the way of anything that is working with children and young people to get them involved in sport and to combat mental health issues, the list of benefits of having the club in our town is endless.”

“I wholly support this, and the church will be derelict and smashed to pieces if it’s not used.

“Let’s get it up and running with something positive inside.”

Opposition Independent group leader, Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “Parking issues can always be mitigated especially with the large car park in the Foundry Bridge area.

“It’s a good opportunity and I certainly support it.”

Committee vice-chairman Labour’s Cllr Peter Baldwin added: “Well done to an organisation that’s helping our youngsters.”

The committee then moved to a vote and unanimously backed the application.