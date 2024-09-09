Frederick Mabbutt, 18, who is a vulnerable teenager having ADHD and autism was last seen at his home address at 1.45am on September 8, 2024.

He is approximately 6ft 1inches to 6ft 2inches tall and was last seen wearing skin-tight black jeans and a white Jack Jones t-shirt and a red hoodie.

Fred was distinctive because he was carrying a long turquoise and maple longboard with him.

Following posts on social media and appeals by police, someone has come forward to say they picked Fred up outside the Glamorganshire old Club at around 2am on Sunday morning and dropped him off in Penarth town centre.

“Fred gave the driver a false name saying he was called Benjamine Jones,” said a spokesperson for the police.

A picture of Fred was captured by CCTV cameras near Sainsburys on Windsor Road at around 2.20am with his longboard.

The cameras show him going down Windsor Road towards the police station and the Windsor pub, where he turned right into High Street – this is the last recorded sighting of him.

Police are appealing to anyone in Penarth and Cardiff Bay areas who has CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcam footage to check for sightings of him.

Police ask anyone who lives on Windsor Road, High Street, the marina areas of Penarth, or Cardiff Bay to check for footage of him from 2.20am on Sunday, so they can try and work out where he went.

If anyone has seen Fred or has any images of him please contact police quoting the reference number 2400300623 or call the family on 07869 153400 (Andy Gourlay).