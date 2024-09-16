We have a range of loans to help you buy the things you need and spread the repayment burden.

At this time of year, many of our members look ahead and take out one of our Christmas loans. They may also already have a very popular Family Loan and be looking for a bit of extra support.

Both are easy to access and a quick decision on your application will be made.

You must first become a member of not-for-profit Smart Money Cymru Community Bank, but that is quick and easy to do (and it costs nothing) using our online app.



The terms of the loans we offer are set out clearly on our website, or you can pop into the recently refurbished branch in Skinner Street Newport for a chat and see how our friendly staff can help.

Christmas Loans are up to £2000 and Family Loans £500, and there are many good reasons to take them out. In the first place, rates are fair and transparent with no hidden charges that you sometimes find with other lenders. Repayments can be made over different periods of up to three years enabling the borrower to plan ahead.

Smart Money is one of the most successful and fastest-growing financial institutions in Wales. We have 14,000 Members across South Wales (3500 of them in Newport) and more are joining all the time.

As mainstream banks shut their branches and make automated decisions on opening accounts and lending, the Community Bank does things differently. People wishing to join, or take out a loan, deal with a human being rather than a chatbot, or can use a full online service if they prefer.

Mark White Smart Money Cymru CEO explained that as a Community Bank, the organisation is committed to working with local people and taking the time to understand their needs. “Rather than simply looking back at a Credit Record, we will discuss people’s situations and if we can help them, we will,” he said.



“Using our loans is an excellent way to get family finances on a stable footing, can help build savings and also improve your Credit Rating at the same time,” said Mr White.

“There is no doubt that people and communities which don’t meet certain criteria are becoming excluded from financial services, and it is our mission to stop this wherever we can,” he said.

Being shut out from proper banking services can drive people towards unlicensed and illegal money lenders with unscrupulous practices, trapping them in debt and ruining lives.

“That is why, with support from Welsh Government, we have been investing in financial technology and opening new and improved branches for the benefit of local communities, and we are looking forward to continuing and building upon the excellent work that Newport Credit Union has performed in the last 25 years.”

To learn more about joining come and see us at:

Smart Money Cymru Community Bank 27 Skinner Street, Newport NP20 1HB

Or call us on 02920 883751 or email info@smartmoneycymru.co.uk