The applications - submitted from September 2-8 - include retrospective applications for work already completed, siting a food truck and more.

Proposed Siting of Mobile Catering Van

There has been an application for siting a mobile catering van at Unit E1, Usk Vale Park, Cwmoody, Pontypool.

This proposed site is a concrete area of the industrial park.

The applicant is Five Star Vehicle Solutions, a company that already operates at E1 and E2 on the park.

The van is planned to be present alongside the unit.

Hours are proposed to be 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am-3pm on bank holidays, with the van closed on Sundays.

There will be parking and toilet facilities available at unit E1 for customers, alongside two 7x4 foot benches with chairs.

Single and two storey extensions to replace existing single storey extensions and installation of heat pump

An application for single and two-storey extensions to replace existing single-storey extensions and the installation of a heat pump at Buckshorn Cottage Caerleon Road Ponthir has been submitted.

It is a resubmission of a proposal that was previously refused.

The work, however, had already started on May 25, 2024, according to the application.

This new proposal includes 'significant' modifications with a 'substantial reduction in the size of the two-storey extension, so that it is confined predominantly within the footprint of the existing extensions at the site," according to the application.

Two-storey side extension, dormer loft conversion to rear elevation and solar panels to front elevation

An additional application for a two-storey side extension, dormer loft conversion to rear elevation, and solar panels to front elevation at 24 Caerwent Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool has also been submitted.

Flat roof extension to rear of property including new raised patio and permanent garden shed

The council received a retrospective application for a flat roof extension to the rear of a property, including a new raised patio and a permanent garden shed at 7 Leicester Drive Greenmeadow Cwmbran.

The renovation, which is intended to prevent overlooking to the neighbouring property, was started on May 15, 2023, and completed around December 20, 2023.