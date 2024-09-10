Compass Community Hub engaged with more than 1,000 people in the last year and has won the Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact in the Inspire! Awards 2024.

The organisation is one of 12 winners recognised at the Inspire! Awards, which are co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

The awards recognise organisations which have demonstrated a commitment to education and show how learning can offer second chances.

Julie Jones (left) and Leanne Williams from Compass Community Hub with adult learner Stuart Bowen (Image: Compass Community Hub)

Compass Community Hub tutor, Julie Hurley, and participation and engagement officer, Kelsey Davies, said: "We are grateful to Learning and Work Institute for recognising the dedication and commitment of the team at Compass Community Hub and the impact this has on the community.

"This is a huge confidence boost to the team and encourages us to continue to strive to support people in the community of Merthyr Tydfil to enable them to change their lives for the better through learning and skills."

Rebranded in April 2023, Compass Community Hub’s range of training and support helps learners to build their work-related skills, make connections, and improve their confidence.

Free workshops, courses and community events are offered throughout the week.

The facility offers construction areas, ceramics workshops, an IT suite, retail training and two large training rooms.

Leanne Williams, from Compass Community Hub, said: "The team has worked hard to build up a range of courses and to develop an ever-changing offer that encourages everyone into some form of adult learning, whatever their levels, interest and abilities."

The hub also provides a mentor to guide ex-offenders, and more than half of the learners have completed a formal qualification.

Future plans include a community cafe where disabled individuals with learning difficulties will be able to volunteer.