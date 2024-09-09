Gibraltar Nursing Home prompted everyone, from residents, referred to affectionately as "family members," to outside visitors, to don their finest hats for the celebration.

The home’s manager, Verity, took charge of the BBQ, grilling up a feast enjoyed by all.

Residents donned hats (Image: Gibraltar Nursing Home)

The laughter and camaraderie permeated the care home, creating a joyous, communal atmosphere that lasted throughout the day as attendees savoured the flavoursome food and engaged in friendly chats.

As the afternoon wore on, the festivities expanded with a range of activities.

Lawn games appeared to be an instant success, sparking many laughs as both children and elders demonstrated their playful sides.

The crowd was also treated to live performances by two gifted singers and a magician, who mesmerised everyone with his enchanting tricks.

The party would not be complete without a range of sweet treats, and Gibraltar did not disappoint.

There were lawn games and stalls (Image: Gibraltar Nursing Home)

The team organised a sweet stall and prepared home-crafted afternoon tea boxes.

A handmade ice cream stall, operated by Gibraltar staff, offered a variety of flavours and sauces, complementing the summer event.

Amid the festivities, family members and their relatives gathered throughout the day on the recently completed decking area.

This was accentuated with brightly coloured balloons and festive decorations, setting an idyllic scene for celebration.

Staff said it was heartening to see everyone, dressed in their best hats, mingling and celebrating the end of the summer.

Residents enjoyed entertainment (Image: Gibraltar Nursing Home)

Gibraltar Nursing Home, in Monmouth, stands by its unique approach to caregiving that recognises the individual values, beliefs and identity of each family member.

Each person requiring support is treated as a unique individual, with emphasis on their life history and journey, thereby creating a sense of continuity and homeliness.

The home is committed to its vision of creating an environment where everyone feels secure and never alone.

Further details about the services offered by Gibraltar Nursing Home can be found on their website.