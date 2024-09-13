This year’s awards, sponsored by the University of South Wales, will take place at Rodney Parade on Wednesday, December 4, when 16 prizes will be handed out to the deserving winners.

Family-owned Tovey Bros, in Cardiff Road, has been serving the people of South East Wales since 1860.

The Gwent company is proud to have been working closely alongside those in the medical profession for more than 160 years, making them the perfect choice to sponsor the 'GP of the Year' category.

Tovey Bros is proud of its family-based approach, something underpinned by its team of long-standing and caring professionals, many of whom have been with the company for several decades.

“Seven generations of our family have been helping families and loved ones through some of the toughest times they will ever face,” said James Tovey, who owns the business with dad Humphrey.

“We are fiercely passionate about looking after the needs of those who have suffered a loss and are going through the most difficult of times.

“We know the effort and sacrifices that are made by those people who work in hospitals, GP surgeries, behind the scenes in the NHS and other areas of the medical profession.

“On a daily basis, we encounter those whose lives are enriched and made possible due to the hard work from all medical personnel who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

“This has been clearly evident during the pandemic.

“We are proud to work so closely with those who keep our hospitals running, our GP surgeries open and for providing the people of this country with a strong shoulder to lean on.”

For more information about Tovey Bros, visit toveybros.co.uk.

