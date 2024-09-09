Arthur Jenkins Care and Nursing Home is set to close in three months amid concerns from the owners over the sustainability of the building to provide their quality of care.

Residents and families were informed in a meeting on September 4 by the joint owners of the site, Hafod and Torfaen County Borough Council.

The team are aiming to minimise any risk of redundancy by offering the staff redeployment at other Hafod sites, none of which will be affected by this closure.

There has been a lot of discussion on social media with locals worried about the closure's impact on families and the area.

“We need to help these places stay open, closing it down is not practical there's not enough places as it is.

"Rather than shut it shouldn't (the) Welsh government strive to make it a better place," said Andrea Shore in a comment on a post in a local Facebook group.

Jean Archer Edwards added: “This is a huge tragedy for our town, not much left in Blaenavon now, it’s like a ghost town.”

It has been described as a reluctant decision ‘under discussion’ for several years and that has the support of the council.

A spokesperson for Hafod explained: "Whilst we are proud of the quality of care that our team at Arthur Jenkins provides for our residents, it has become clear that the building is not suitable to deliver the quality of care we aspire to.

"We are taking every precaution in supporting our residents into their new homes. All moves will be carried out in a safe and sensitive manner in consultation with our residents’ case workers, families and advocates, the transferee home and medical advice."

Torfaen’s Executive Member for Adult Services and Housing, Cllr David Daniels, said: “Hafod Homes have given the council notice that the Arthur Jenkins residential care home will close in three months.

“This is a blow and concern for the home’s residents, their families, and Hafod staff. Our social care team are now working closely with Hafod’s management, residents and their families on individual care choices and to help manage moves and the safe transition of care arrangements to other suitable homes in the locality."