A planning application has been submitted to Monmouthshire Council to change the purpose of the building, located on Old Quarry Road, NP15 1DT into a residential home.

The pub has been ‘the only social venue’ in the area for ‘generations’ according to locals.

It was taken over by new owners at the end of 2022, who decided to close it down at the end of last year, 2023.

(Image: Google)

The planning application is in the consultation stage and has had nine opposition comments made against it so far.

A reoccurring concern amongst complainants is that the pub is considered to them to be an ‘asset of community value.’

The Star Inn is known for hosting The Mari Lwyd over the last twenty years.

The Mari Lwyd is one of Wales’ most fascinating folk traditions that dates back to the early 1800s.

It is a Christmas parade whereby a hooded, real-life horse skull is mounted on a pole and then gets carried usually through small villages to engage in witty fun with locals.

The legend has it that the Mari Lwyd brings good luck and fortune to those who take part.

As well as old folklore traditions, the pub appears to be a decades-old community hub for those living in the area.

“We all accept that it will need to change and be more than a pub to survive and be profitable, but that will be of greater benefit to the area as we do not have a shop, a central hub or any other venue to hold local or community events such as wakes, carol services and harvest suppers,”

“The loss of the Pub to the community being felt with all our local events, clubs and associations having to move and travel to other venues outside of the area.

“For example, the Classic Car Club, Young Farmers, The Hunt, there are also darts and quiz teams, to name a few.”

To have your say on the proposed changes, you can make a comment on the Monmouthshire Council’s planning portal, with the application reference number DM/2024/01036.