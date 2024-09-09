The family of an 18-year-old from Barry reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning have confirmed he has been found.
South Wales Police launched an appeal this morning to find Frederick Mabbutt, 18, who was last seen at his home address at 1.45am on September 8, 2024.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here