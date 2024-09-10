Cancer Research Wales is running the Stripe a Pose campaign on September 20 to help fund its cancer research work.

The campaign is inspired by the charity’s striped logo, which is based on DNA gels that scientists use to find cancer cells.

People can also get involved with Stripe a Pose by posting photos of themselves in their stripey clothes on social media on September 20 and using the hashtag #StripeAPose.

Adam Fletcher, chief executive officer of Cancer Research Wales, said: "Cancer Research Wales is the independent Welsh cancer research charity and our mission is to unite Wales against cancer through world-class research.

"Today, we’re calling on the people of Wales to support us by joining in with Stripe a Pose at school, work or with their friends on September 20.

"It’s easy to do - put on your best stripey socks, your favourite stripey t-shirt, your most colourful stripey jumper, your stripiest beanie hats or scarf and unite with us against cancer.

"You can also donate £1 or however much you’d like to Cancer Research Wales and join in the fun online by posting pictures of you in your favourite stripey clothes and using the hashtag #StripeAPose.

"One in two of us will develop cancer and every week in Wales 175 families lose a loved one to cancer, so please help us deliver hope to people affected by cancer in Wales by taking part in Stripe a Pose on September 20."

For more details about Stripe a Pose, and to register for a Stripe a Pose pack, visit the Cancer Research Wales website.