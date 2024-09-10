The company has been rescued from administration by a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania, with remaining stores to continue trading.

Mr Jatania’s investment firm Aurea announced the completion of the acquisition on Saturday (September 7), with Mr Jatania and Charles Denton, former chief executive of beauty brand Molton Brown, to head the new leadership team.

In a statement, Aurea said the acquisition was its largest transaction to date and it would “steer the Body Shop’s revival and reclaim its global leadership in the ethical beauty sector it pioneered”.

“This is a new and exciting chapter in The Body Shop’s history!”





It is currently understood there are no immediate plans to shut any of its 113 remaining UK stores.

In an email to customers, The Body Shop assured them that “everything you know and love about us will stay the same or, with a little help from our new owners, it’ll get even better.”

It added that “this is a new and exciting chapter in The Body Shop’s history!”

The Body Shop explained Aurea Group’s involvement, writing: “Investors including the Aurea Group have purchased the assets comprising The Body Shop business as a going concern out of administration and a new company has been set up, The Body Shop Group Limited, to carry on the business going forward.

“This new company will change its name back to The Body Shop International Limited in the next few days.”

It told customers that their data would be “transferred to this new legal entity” and that “there will be no material change to the processing of your data” apart from the transfer to the new company.

What happens for The Body Shop members?





Also in the email, The Body Shop explained that members will continue to receive “important information” about their Love Your Body Club accounts and updates on their points and vouchers.