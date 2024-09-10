The auditor general's study, part of the 2023-24 local government studies programme, calls on the Welsh Government and FRAs to address these issues.

The review focused on the governance structures of the three FRAs in Wales: North Wales, South Wales, and Mid and West Wales.

The study found that although the governance model provides a framework for decision-making, it does not ensure that those responsible for governing reflect the specialist nature of their work.

The FRAs are responsible for providing key services such as promoting fire safety, fire-fighting, responding to road traffic accidents, and dealing with other prescribed emergencies.

All members of the FRAs are councillors nominated by their host authority.

While this ensures community representation, there is a risk that the elected members do not have the skills and knowledge necessary for the sector.

The study also highlighted the relatively high turnover rate of members, which leads to the need for significant training to enable them to undertake their roles.

However, it was found that training and development activities are limited and not always informed by members' needs.

There is a lack of demonstrated understanding of key roles and responsibilities within the governance structure.

The review considered five elements: the clarity and appropriateness of governance structures, key functions and responsibilities within these structures, governance culture, infrastructure to support effective governance, and arrangements to review and strengthen the effectiveness of governance.

Adrian Crompton, auditor general, said: "Fire and Rescue Authorities provide vital services and it’s important that they are governed in a manner reflecting the public and environment that they serve.

"I call on Welsh Government and fire and rescue authorities to strengthen their governance arrangements and address the weaknesses highlighted in my report."

The report was created as the Welsh Government has not taken forward proposals to reform the governance of FRAs, even though it said they needed reforms in 2018, and the current financial climate. The auditor general recommends the Welsh Government looks at the structures.