To help you out, a kitchen expert has shared a hack that could give you clean glasses first time.

Due to its smooth surface, glassware often attracts residue during the washing cycle which sometimes contains food particles the filter hasn’t dealt with.

Jennifer Shaw at Plumbworld said: “It’s frustrating when a dishwasher has been on for a two-hour cycle and items are still slightly dirty.

“It’s even worse when glasses and mugs are covered in a gritty residue which is difficult to remove.

“Glass and ceramic materials don’t repel food particles the same way plastic and metal do. They also dry quicker so stuff can stick onto the surfaces instead of washing away.

“These materials can also become slightly static in the drying stage and attract any loose particles.”

How to stop gritty residue sticking to glasses in the dishwasher

Jennifer said white vinegar, which can be bought at most supermarkets for as little as 35p, is the saving grace for dishwashers.

She explained: “The best approach is to place a small cup or bowl filled with white vinegar on the top rack of your dishwasher. The vinegar acts as a natural rinse aid, helping to break down any remaining detergent or hard water minerals that can leave a gritty residue.

“If you notice a lot of grit in your dishwasher, do this every cycle. But this hack can work wonders even just doing it once a week or less.”

It’s also worth remembering that keeping your machine clean also helps the efficiency of the wash cycles.

Make sure you check the filter, spray arms and surfaces are free from debris.

“Wipe down all the areas in your dishwasher and check the filter isn’t clogged as this can lead to poor cleaning performance,” said Jennifer.

“You should also keep up with refilling dishwasher salts. Some machines have indicators when this is running low but depending on frequency of use and water hardness, this should be done every couple of weeks or monthly.

“You should also avoid overloading your dishwasher and allow items enough space for water and detergent to circulate freely around them.”

Other tips include ensuring the detergent is right for the machine and checking that the water is hot enough (50C is the recommended temperature) to break down foods and detergent efficiently.

Jennifer added: “There are lots of reasons why your glassware isn’t properly cleaned in the dishwasher, but these tips should help ensure they are sparkling and free of residue.”