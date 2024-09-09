The Wives is a six-part drama that sees a family try to move on one year after the disappearance of a family member.

Radio Times explains: “The series stars Jo Joyner, Tamzin Outhwaite and Angela Griffin as Beth, Sylvia and Natasha, three sisters-in-law piecing together a mystery that shook their family to its core.

“The death of their other sister-in-law, Annabelle (Christine Bottomley), while they had been holidaying in Malta had initially been labelled an accident, but when her widowed husband Charlie (Jamie Bamber) begins dating another women who resembles a younger double of her one year on, the family grows suspicious.”

When four wives become three, they'll do anything to uncover the truth. Brand new drama The Wives, starring Angela Griffin, Jo Joyner and Tamzin Outhwaite.



The Wives. Starts Monday 16th September 9pm

The publisher said the synopsis teased the drama, saying: “With lies coming to light and evidence building, the women work together and against each other to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice.

“But with corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals closer to home than ever expected, have they bitten off more than they can chew?”

Channel 5 The Wives full cast list

If you’re wondering who will be appearing in the drama, look no further as the Radio Times has shared the cast list.

Beth Morgan (Jo Joyner)

Natasha Morgan (Angela Griffin)

Sylvie Morgan (Tamzin Outhwaite)

Charlie Morgan (Jamie Bamber)

Jade (Katie Clarkson-Hill)

Frankie Morgan (Ben Willbond)

Sean Morgan (Johnathan Forbes)

Sky (Catriona Chandler)

How to watch The Wives on Channel 5

The first episode of the six part series will air on Channel 5 on Monday, September 16.

Viewers will need to tune in from 9pm.