It will see teacher Dani (Tointon) drawn into an “impulsive affair” with a colleague.

Channel 5 adds: “When a pupil goes missing on a trip, things take a sinister turn - and as she is forced to lie, her life falls to pieces.”

Let’s find out more about the storyline, who is in The Teacher series 2 and how to watch it.

What is the plot of The Teacher series 2?





The synopsis, according to Radio Times, reveals: “The Teacher II follows the story of Dani, a teacher who loves her job. She’s a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire.

"This leads her into an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague that at first answers all her needs, but soon spirals out of control. When a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

"When things start to take a sinister turn, she is forced to lie, and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for."

Full cast list for The Teacher series 2 – who is in it?





A foolish moment of passion turns deadly. Every mistake has consequences in The Teacher, starring @karatointon, @Mellor76 and @EmmettScanlan.



📺 The Teacher. Starts Monday 9th September 9pm pic.twitter.com/JUHzk6ePqi — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 1, 2024

In the next instalment of The Teacher, Tointon, known for her role as Dawn Swann in EastEnders, will be playing the character of art teacher Dani.

She recently starred in the Channel 5 thriller Too Good To Be True.

Joining her will be Corrie favourite Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps legend Will Mellor.

He will take on the role of Dani’s friend and colleague Jimmy.

Netflix’s Fool Me Once star Emmett J Scanlan will also be part of The Teacher series 2 cast as Tim, Dani’s husband.

The Irish actor has also appeared in the BBC thriller The Fall.

Other cast members include:

Joni Morris – Sienna

Forrest Bothwell – Matt

Cal O'Driscoll – Zac

Ebby O'Toole-Acheampong – Chloe

Lila Coleman – Bel

Gwynne McElveen - DI Calgetti

Niamh McCann - Nina

What happened in the first series of The Teacher?





If you need a quick recap to remember what happened during the first series or you’re wanting to find out for the first time, it saw Sheridan Smith's character as teacher Jenna involved in a scandal – she was accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old student after a drunken night out.

How to watch The Teacher on Channel 5

The Teacher sequel, written by Michael Crompton and Rebecca Wojciechowski, will air on Monday, September 9 at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

The following episodes will then be shown on consecutive evenings this week, with the finale being shown on Thursday (September 12).

Each episode, directed by Dominic Leclerc, will be one hour long.