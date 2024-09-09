The Princess of Wales was joined by her family in a deeply personal video where she confirmed she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.
The video which sees Kate deliver her heartfelt message about her cancer journey also features images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors and walking through woods.
Prince William is also seen cuddling as they hold hands.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024
As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL
Last nine months have been “incredibly tough” for Kate and family
She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as “incredibly tough for us as a family” and how the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything.”
In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.
“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.
“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”
Kate will work from home but hopes to return to public duties
Kate is continuing to work from home and hopes to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.
She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.
The princess’ Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.
