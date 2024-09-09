A new eight episode series of Rookie Cops follows eight Gwent Police recruits as they start their policing careers with the police force.

Viewers can watch the rookies over their 12 weeks probationary period whereby they have to ‘prove they have what it takes’ to become a police officer.

Gwent Police cover 600 square miles across Southeast Wales, including the city of Newport and the Blaenau Gwent valleys.

“Rookie Cops is a great opportunity to show the steep learning curve for new officers and for us all to be reminded of why our officers sign up in the first place,” said Gwent Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend.

“Being an officer is a fantastic career with amazing opportunities, but it is also challenging and demanding.

“Our probationers were extremely brave in allowing the Rookie Cops team to film them as they got to grips with their new roles.

“We are currently recruiting our next generation of officers and hopefully this will inspire others to join us.”

The diverse group of eight police officers featuring in the new season include a local to Newport mother of four, a former charity worker, a postman and tree surgeon.

Viewers will get to know two ‘valleys’ boys’, old friends Drew and Rhys, tackle a large-scale cannabis farm inside a residential property on their second shift.

“It’s a proper tidy job this is, I wish my dad could have been here to see it,” said Rhys, who lost his dad to a heart attack a couple of years ago.

As part of the series in future episodes you will also get to watch the moment Gwent Police discovered the cannabis farm in the former Wildings department store, that had once stood for 145 years in Newport City Centre.

They estimated the worth of cannabis plants seized to be over £2.1 million.

If you are interested in becoming part of the next generation of Gwent Police officers, you can apply on the vacancies section of their website.

To watch the series, you can tune in on BBC One tonight, September 9 at 8pm for episode one and then tomorrow, September 10 at 8pm for episode two.

The following episodes will be aired weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm.