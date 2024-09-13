A father, who we have not named to protect the teenager's identity, told the Argus his 14-year-old daughter was at Nails at Cindy’s on Commercial Street in Newport getting a set of acrylic nails by a man who started acting inappropriately.

“My daughter was having her nails done in there and the bloke doing them started calling her gorgeous,” he said.

“She told him she is only 14 and then he said ‘you need to come back and see me when you are 16.'

“Then he asked her where she lived and went on to put his initial on one of her nails.

“I went in there and started shouting at him, then the police gave both myself and him a warning."

Others on Facebook recalled similar interactions with the man, saying they specifically ask for anyone but him to do their nails.

“He was asking her for her address, post code and asking if she was single,” said a woman when talking about her friend’s experience.

A spokesperson for Nails at Cindy's said: "It is part of our culture to compliment people of all ages, it is very normal for us.

"The employee did not know that it was not right to do this here in this country, and accepts responsibility. He will learn from his mistakes.

"He is taking a break from working here to learn and grow and he will not talk like that to customers again.

"We have so many loyal customers who know that he means well and that we are all kind people who work here.

"We run this business to the best of our ability and hope this misunderstanding does not affect people from trusting us with their nails in the future."

Gwent Police confirmed they were called to the nail salon on Saturday, September 7, but that no formal offences were identified.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of suspicious behaviour on Commercial Street, Newport, at around 3.15pm on Saturday 7 September."

"Officers carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances, spoke to the people involved and no offences were identified."